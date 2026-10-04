Somerdale Road Bridge Work to Cause Delays in Gloucester Township This Week

Construction continues on the Somerdale Road Bridge Replacement Project in Gloucester Township, with delays expected from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photo by Gloucester PD

Police are warning drivers to expect alternating traffic, flaggers and possible long delays as construction continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — Drivers using Somerdale Road should expect delays this week as work continues on the Somerdale Road Bridge Replacement Project.

Gloucester Township police said construction crews are expected to work between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with alternating traffic patterns in place while flaggers move vehicles through the work zone.

Police Warn of Long Delays

“Please give yourself extra travel time during these hours as there could be long delays,” police said.

Drivers are being urged to slow down and use extra caution, especially when workers are present in the roadway.

Under New Jersey law, traffic violation fines are doubled in highway construction or repair zones.

The advisory is part of ongoing Gloucester Township road work affecting daily travel in the area.

Drivers Can Sign Up for Road Alerts

Residents who want future construction and road-closure alerts can sign up for Nixle notifications by texting their ZIP code to 888777.

Police said the service can provide text and email updates from Gloucester Township and other participating police departments.

Motorists traveling through the work zone should plan for extra time and watch for changing traffic patterns throughout the day.