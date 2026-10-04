15-Year-Old Arrested After Stolen Car Flees Baltimore Police, Rolls Away and Catches Fire

Baltimore police say a stolen vehicle fled from officers late Friday, struck a patrol car and kept moving after three occupants jumped out while it was still in motion.

BALTIMORE, MD — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday night after a stolen vehicle fled Baltimore police, struck a patrol car and later caught fire after its occupants bailed out while it was still moving.

The incident began around 11:15 p.m. Oct. 3 after the Baltimore Police Department’s Aviation Unit, known as “Foxtrot,” received a license plate reader alert for a stolen vehicle near 33rd Street and Loch Raven Boulevard.

Patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but police said the driver fled and struck a marked patrol vehicle.

Three Occupants Jumped From Moving Vehicle

The stolen vehicle continued to the 5000 block of Anthony Avenue.

Police said three people then jumped out while the vehicle was still moving.

With no one behind the wheel, the vehicle rolled down the street, struck a parked unoccupied vehicle and caught fire.

No officers were injured, and police said the 15-year-old suspect also was not hurt.

Teen Taken to Juvenile Justice Center

Officers apprehended the teen without further incident.

He was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center for processing and charging.

Police did not immediately announce whether the other two people who fled the vehicle were located.

The arrest began with a license plate reader alert, part of the growing use of automated plate-reading technology by police departments to locate stolen vehicles and vehicles connected to criminal investigations.