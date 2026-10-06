Speeding Driver Triggers Violent Rollover Crash in North Tonawanda, Three Hurt

Three people were hospitalized after a high-speed crash in North Tonawanda caused a Honda Ridgeline to roll several times, police said. Google Maps Street View

Police say a 62-year-old man lost control of a Chevrolet Malibu at a high rate of speed before striking a pole and another vehicle, causing a rollover that injured three people.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Three people were injured Monday after a speeding driver lost control, struck a light pole and collided with another vehicle, causing it to roll several times, according to the North Tonawanda Police Department.

The crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. Oct. 6 near River Road and Ward Road.

Police said a 62-year-old man was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on River Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control.

Malibu Strikes Pole, Then SUV

Investigators said the Malibu left the roadway and struck a light pole before re-entering the road.

The car then collided with a 2023 Honda Ridgeline that was also traveling southbound.

The impact caused the Ridgeline to roll several times, injuring all three people inside.

One Victim Potentially Seriously Injured

The three occupants of the Ridgeline were transported to local hospitals.

Police said one of those victims suffered potentially serious injuries.

The Malibu driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

North Tonawanda firefighters and Twin City Ambulance personnel responded to assist following the rollover crash.

Charges Could Follow

The North Tonawanda Accident Investigation Team is handling the case.

Police said charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the North Tonawanda Detective Bureau at 716-692-4312.