Bronx Mom Dies, 5-Month-Old Baby Critical After 15th-Floor Fall; Police Investigating Possible Push

A 23-year-old mother died and her infant daughter was critically injured after falling from a 15th-floor apartment in the Bronx as detectives investigate whether they were pushed.

BRONX, N.Y. — A 23-year-old mother died and her 5-month-old daughter was left critically injured early Tuesday after both fell from a 15th-floor apartment in New York City, with police investigating reports that they may have been pushed.

Residents called 911 around 3:30 a.m. after hearing shouting inside an apartment in the 2500 block of Olinville Avenue in the Allerton section of the Bronx.

A witness told WABC the woman was heard pleading, “Please don’t do this!” shortly before the fall.

Mother Dies, Infant Remains Critical

Police found the mother and child outside the building with injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position.

The woman, whose name had not been publicly released, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Her daughter was transferred to a specialized infant trauma center on Long Island, where she remained in critical condition Tuesday.

The NYPD said investigators were still working to determine exactly how the pair went over the balcony.

How they fell is “still under investigation,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

Detectives Examine Disturbance Inside Apartment

Witnesses told investigators they heard a disturbance inside the apartment before the fall, according to reports from NBC News and other local outlets.

Police sources told multiple New York news organizations that detectives are investigating whether the mother and baby were pushed.

Investigators are also examining a reported history of domestic violence connected to the address.

Detectives reportedly want to question the woman’s former boyfriend as part of the investigation, though police had not publicly identified him as a suspect Tuesday afternoon.

No Arrests Announced

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not publicly announced what led to the disturbance or identified a person responsible for the fall.

The investigation remains active.