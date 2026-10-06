Six Juveniles Injured After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians in Lindenwold, One Airlifted

Six pedestrians between the ages of 14 and 16 were hospitalized Tuesday after a vehicle struck them on a sidewalk in Lindenwold, with one victim trapped beneath the vehicle.

LINDENWOLD, N.J. — Six juveniles were injured Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle struck a group of pedestrians walking on a sidewalk in Camden County, according to the Lindenwold Police Department.

Police responded at approximately 2:11 p.m. Oct. 6 to the 400 block of East Gibbsboro Road for a reported motor vehicle crash involving multiple pedestrians.

Initial reports indicated that one pedestrian was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Six Juveniles Taken to Hospitals

Officers arrived and found the vehicle on the sidewalk with one pedestrian pinned beneath it. Five additional juveniles had also been struck while walking on the sidewalk, police said.

Fire and rescue crews lifted the vehicle and freed the trapped victim, who was flown by medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

All six pedestrians were transported to area hospitals.

Police said the victims range in age from 14 to 16. Their conditions were still being evaluated when the department issued its update, and no fatalities had been reported.

Two Vehicle Occupants Detained

Police detained two occupants of the vehicle at the scene while officers began investigating how the crash happened.

No criminal charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.

The Lindenwold Police Department is handling the investigation with assistance from Lindenwold Fire, Voorhees police, Clementon police and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.