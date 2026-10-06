Suffolk county police staffer samantha graviano honored as woman of distinction

Suffolk County Police staffer Samantha Graviano was honored with a Woman of Distinction Award for her public service and community outreach work. Photo by Suffolk Co. PD

Samantha Graviano, who supports recruitment and community outreach for the Suffolk County Police Department, was recognized Tuesday by Assemblyman Joe DeStefano for her public service work.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Samantha Graviano, a staff member assigned to the Suffolk County Police Department Office of the Police Commissioner, was honored Tuesday with a Woman of Distinction Award presented by Assemblyman Joe DeStefano.

Graviano supports the department’s recruitment and community outreach initiatives, according to police.

Suffolk county police staffer samantha graviano was honored with a woman of distinction award for her public service and community outreach work. Photo by suffolk co. Pd

“Samantha, who is assigned to the Office of the Police Commissioner, supports the Department’s recruitment and community outreach initiatives,” the department said in announcing the recognition.

Career Began With Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office

Before joining the police department, Graviano spent seven years with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

She began there as an intern before advancing to Community Outreach Coordinator and later Assistant to the Sheriff.

Her current work continues to focus heavily on public engagement and recruitment. The department’s Community Relations Bureau oversees outreach programs, recruitment efforts and community events throughout the county.

Public Service Extends Beyond Department

Police said Graviano is involved with Professional Staff in Public Safety and is a member of both the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

She also volunteers with Caitlyn’s Vision, serves as a rape crisis counselor and has mentored young people as a dance teacher since 2017.

Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina and Deputy Commissioners Belinda Groneman and Thomas Galati attended the ceremony.

“We’re proud to have Samantha on our team and congratulate her on being named a Woman of Distinction,” the department said.

Suffolk County Police staffer Samantha Graviano was honored with a Woman of Distinction Award for her public service and community outreach work.

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