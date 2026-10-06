New jersey lottery players score more than $3 million in prizes during lucky week

Winning tickets sold across New Jersey delivered a seven-figure jackpot and several six-figure prizes.

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey Lottery players scored more than $3 million in major prizes during a six-day winning streak that stretched from Sept. 28 through Oct. 3.

The biggest prize of the week was a $1,784,870 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot sold at El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave. in Newark. A $500,000 Ruby 7’s ticket sold in Delran and a $200,000 Cash 4-Ever ticket sold in Elmwood Park were among the other major winners.

In all, the 15 winning tickets listed by the New Jersey Lottery totaled $3,034,870 in prizes, with winners spread across communities from Sussex County to Gloucester County.

Newark Lands the Biggest Prize of the Week

The week culminated with the massive Jersey Cash 5 win in Newark on Oct. 3.

The $1,784,870 jackpot-winning ticket was sold at El Caballo Blanco #2 on Mount Prospect Avenue.

That same day brought two $50,000 Powerball winners. Eagle Rock Liquor at 627 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange sold one, while Towne Liquors at 117 South Broad Street in Woodbury sold the other.

Earlier in the week, a $500,000 Ruby 7’s winner was sold at Krauszers Smoke Shop, 236 South Chester Ave. in Delran.

Metro Liquor at 100 Broadway in Elmwood Park sold a $200,000 Cash 4-Ever winner for Oct. 2.

Winning Tickets Popped Up Across New Jersey

The week began with a $50,000 Powerball prize listed for Sept. 28 through Jackpocket Courier.

That day also produced a $20,000 $250,000 Crossword winner at Cuba Mini Supermarket, 6401 Hudson Ave. in West New York; a $10,000 $5,000,000 Fortune winner at Country Farm, 84 Main Street in Farmingdale; and a $10,000 Black Opal 7’s winner at Quick Chek #167, 1364 Route 23 in Wayne.

On Sept. 29, Loyal T Pharmacy at 3605 Bergenline Ave. in Union City sold a $20,000 $250,000 Crossword winner. Foley’s Family Market at 1080 Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton sold a $10,000 $1,000,000 Spectacular winner.

Sept. 30 brought the $500,000 Delran win along with a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Kent’s Liquor Store, 333 Route 206 in Branchville.

More Winners Arrive in October

The winning continued Oct. 1 when ShopRite #616 at 260 North County Line Road in Jackson sold a $50,000 Jackpot Millions ticket.

A 7-Eleven at 1080 Main Street in River Edge sold a $10,000 Jackpot Millions winner the same day.

On Oct. 2, the $200,000 Cash 4-Ever winner landed in Elmwood Park, while Wawa #8410 at 28 Route 10 in East Hanover sold a $10,000 Black Opal 7’s winner.

Then came the week’s biggest day, with the nearly $1.8 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in Newark and the two $50,000 Powerball prizes in West Orange and Woodbury.