Surveillance video could crack dc triple shooting case, police say

Three men survived a September shooting in Northwest DC, and detectives have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying the person responsible.

WASHINGTON, DC – DC police are searching for a suspect in a triple shooting that left three men wounded on 9th Street Northwest last month, releasing surveillance video as investigators appeal to the public for help. The early-morning gunfire sent all three victims to hospitals, but police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The shooting occurred September 13 at approximately 3:06 a.m. in the 1900 block of 9th Street Northwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds outside.

On Saturday, October 24, police announced that a suspect had been captured on video and asked anyone who recognizes the individual to contact investigators. The department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a qualifying violent crime.

Three Men Shot Outside on 9th Street Northwest

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Third District officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Street Northwest shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, September 13.

At the scene, officers located three adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and transported all three men to area hospitals.

Police described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

The department did not release the victims’ identities, their ages or information about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 1900 BLOCK OF 9TH STREET NORTHWEST

Investigators also did not specify whether the three men were together when the gunfire began or whether they were targeted individually.

The 1900 block of 9th Street Northwest is near the U Street corridor, an area of Washington known for its nightlife, restaurants and entertainment establishments.

The shooting occurred during the overnight hours, when late-night businesses and entertainment venues in the surrounding neighborhood may still attract foot traffic.

Surveillance Video Released in Hunt for Shooting Suspect

More than a month after the shooting, detectives are seeking help identifying the suspect captured by a video camera.

The department shared surveillance footage of the individual as part of its October 24 public appeal.

Investigators are asking residents and anyone familiar with the area to review the recording and contact police if they recognize the person.

The department’s announcement did not identify the suspect by name or provide a detailed physical description.

Police have also not disclosed whether the individual was seen fleeing the scene, whether a vehicle was involved or whether investigators recovered a firearm.

The footage is being circulated to help detectives identify the person sought in connection with the shooting.

No arrest was announced in the October 24 release.

Police Offer Up to $10,000 for Information

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the September 13 shooting is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

Tips can also be submitted by text message to 50411.

Police advise members of the public not to approach or confront the individual.

The department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for qualifying violent crimes in the District.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to identify the suspect and establish what happened before the gunfire erupted.

Although all three victims survived with injuries police described as non-life-threatening, the case remains an unsolved triple shooting in a busy section of Northwest DC.