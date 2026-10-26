Carjacked Toyota Kills 24-Year-Old Baltimore Man Just 70 Minutes After Being Stolen

A young pedestrian was struck and killed on Harford Road by a car stolen nearby earlier that night. Its occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 24-year-old man was struck and killed by a stolen Toyota Corolla in East Baltimore Friday night, just 70 minutes after the vehicle had been taken in a carjacking less than a mile away, according to Baltimore police. The occupants of the car abandoned it and fled on foot, leaving the victim fatally injured on Harford Road.

The deadly collision occurred October 23 at approximately 10:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Harford Road. Eastern District officers responding to reports of a pedestrian crash discovered the young man unresponsive, and emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the vehicle involved was a 2009 Toyota Corolla that had been carjacked around 9:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of the same roadway. Baltimore’s Citywide Robbery and Accident Investigation Units are now investigating both incidents.

Carjacked Toyota Involved in Deadly Baltimore Crash

The sequence began at approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday when a 2009 Toyota Corolla was carjacked in the 2000 block of Harford Road, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

About an hour and ten minutes later, police were dispatched to a fatal pedestrian collision several blocks farther along Harford Road.

Officers responding to the 2600 block found a 24-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive.

Emergency medical personnel arrived, but the victim could not be saved. He was pronounced dead at the location.

Preliminary findings established that the pedestrian had been struck by the stolen Toyota Corolla.

The department did not immediately release the victim’s identity or describe the circumstances that placed him in the vehicle’s path.

Police also did not specify the speed of the Corolla, its direction of travel or whether the collision occurred at an intersection.

Occupants Flee on Foot After Fatal Collision

Rather than remaining at the scene, the occupants of the Toyota fled on foot following the collision, according to police.

The department did not disclose how many people were inside the car or identify the person driving when the pedestrian was struck.

Investigators also have not announced whether the occupants were involved in the earlier carjacking or obtained the vehicle afterward.

That distinction remains a critical question as detectives examine how the stolen Corolla traveled from the reported carjacking location to the scene of the fatal crash.

The police statement did not provide details about the initial carjacking, including whether a weapon was used, whether anyone was injured or how many suspects were involved.

No arrests were announced in the information released by the department.

Robbery and Crash Investigators Work Both Cases

Baltimore police have assigned the investigation to the Citywide Robbery and Accident Investigation Units, reflecting the connection between the stolen vehicle and the pedestrian’s death.

Robbery investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the Toyota’s theft, while accident investigators are working to establish how the fatal collision occurred.

The two incidents unfolded on the same road within approximately 70 minutes of one another.

Police have not announced any charges or identified a suspect in connection with the crash or carjacking.

The department’s preliminary account also leaves several questions unanswered, including who was driving the stolen car, how the pedestrian was struck and whether the occupants were the same individuals responsible for stealing the vehicle.

The case involves both a fatal hit-and-run and an earlier carjacking, making the identification of the Toyota’s occupants central to the investigation.