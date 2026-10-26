NYPD Crime Stoppers has released images of three individuals sought in connection with a robbery pattern spanning two New York City boroughs.

NEW YORK, NY – Three individuals are wanted in connection with a series of robberies spanning Manhattan and the Bronx, prompting the NYPD to release their images and ask the public for help identifying them. The investigation involves incidents in two police precincts, although authorities have not disclosed how many robberies are connected to the case.

Photo: three suspects wanted in nyc robbery spree across manhattan and the bronx

The NYPD’s 34th Precinct in northern Manhattan and 41st Precinct in the South Bronx are both involved in the investigation. Police described the incidents as a citywide robbery pattern in a Crime Stoppers alert circulated in October.

The department is seeking information about the three individuals depicted in the official NYPD Crime Stoppers announcement. No arrests or criminal charges were announced in the alert.

Three Individuals Sought in Cross-Borough Robbery Investigation

The robbery investigation involves two precincts serving communities on opposite sides of the Harlem River.

Photo: three suspects wanted in nyc robbery spree across manhattan and the bronx

The 34th Precinct covers Washington Heights and Inwood in northern Manhattan, while the 41st Precinct serves communities in the South Bronx, including Hunts Point and Longwood.

Police have not released a list of the specific robbery locations or identified the businesses or individuals targeted.

The Crime Stoppers announcement also does not specify when the robberies occurred, what property was stolen or whether weapons were displayed.

Although the department has linked the incidents as part of a robbery pattern, investigators have not publicly explained what connects the individual cases.

The three people shown in the alert are being sought in connection with the investigation, but the department has not released their names or ages.

Police Release Images of Three Wanted Individuals

Investigators are turning to the public in an effort to identify the people pictured in the NYPD’s latest robbery alert.

The surveillance images shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers show the three individuals detectives want to identify.

Photo: three suspects wanted in nyc robbery spree across manhattan and the bronx

The department has not provided detailed physical descriptions or information about the clothing they may have worn during the incidents.

Police also have not disclosed whether the individuals allegedly acted together during each robbery or were connected to separate incidents within the broader pattern.

No details about injuries, threats or the use of weapons were included in the public announcement.

The investigation remains open as detectives seek information that could establish the individuals’ identities and clarify their possible roles in the robberies.

How to Contact NYPD Crime Stoppers

Anyone who recognizes one of the three individuals or has information about the robberies is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The department is also accepting direct messages through its NYPD Crime Stoppers Facebook account.

Police have not announced a reward amount in the supplied alert.

The individuals depicted have not been identified in the announcement, and their involvement in any criminal offense has not been established in court.

For residents of Washington Heights, Inwood, Hunts Point and Longwood, the public appeal brings attention to a robbery investigation extending across borough lines.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward as they work to identify the three people shown in the released images.