Suspect Taken Into Custody After Near-Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run in Severna Park

Anne Arundel County Police say a suspect is in custody after a pedestrian was critically injured in an Oct. 3 hit-and-run crash on Ritchie Highway.

Anne Arundel County Police say a suspect is now in custody after a pedestrian was critically injured in an Oct. 3 crash on Ritchie Highway near Magothy Bridge Road.

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a near-fatal hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured on Ritchie Highway in Severna Park, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Police said the investigation remains active and the suspect’s identity will not be released until formal charges are filed.

Police Traced SUV After Pedestrian Was Struck

The crash happened Oct. 3 on northbound Ritchie Highway, also known as Maryland Route 2, near Magothy Bridge Road.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, investigators obtained surveillance video from nearby businesses showing an SUV strike a pedestrian in a crosswalk at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Police initially described the case as a “near-fatal crash involving a pedestrian” and said investigators were searching for a dark-colored Land Rover Discovery.

“The SUV was a dark-colored Land Rover Discovery that was traveling northbound on Ritchie Hwy at approximately 10:25 pm,” police said in an information bulletin released during the search.

Investigators said the vehicle was expected to have damage to its right headlight and right front fender. Police also said the front passenger-side wheel trim and passenger-side mirror were likely missing.

SUV Seen Entering Shopping Center After Crash

Police said the driver left the crash scene and entered the Magothy Shopping Center shortly afterward.

“The SUV driver turned into the Magothy Shopping Center after the crash,” police said.

Authorities had asked the public to provide information about the vehicle or driver to the department’s Traffic Safety Section as detectives worked to identify the person responsible.

Police have not yet released additional details about how the suspect was identified or taken into custody. The department said the investigation remains ongoing.

Formal charges and the suspect’s identity are expected to be released once the charging process is completed.

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