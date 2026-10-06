Customer Cars Vanish From Wilmington Repair Shop; Police Arrest One Suspect, Hunt for Second

Tzair Bryant, 25, of Claymont, was arrested after police said two customer vehicles were stolen during a burglary at a Wilmington repair shop.

Delaware State Police say two suspects broke into a Wilmington auto repair shop, stole customers’ keys and drove away in two vehicles before one of the alleged burglars was tracked down days later.

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Claymont man has been arrested and detectives are searching for a second suspect after two customer vehicles were stolen during an overnight burglary at a Wilmington auto repair shop, according to Delaware State Police.

Tzair Bryant, 25, of Claymont, was taken into custody Sept. 30 after Wilmington police located one of the stolen vehicles near East Eighth and North Buttonwood streets, investigators said.

The case began around midnight Sept. 26 at Penny Hill Service and Repair Center, 517 Philadelphia Pike.

Suspects Allegedly Stole Customer Keys

Troopers responding to a reported burglary in progress found broken glass on a garage door and searched the business, but the suspects had already fled.

Investigators later determined that a man and woman allegedly forced their way inside and stole keys belonging to customers who had left vehicles at the shop for repairs.

The pair then allegedly used those keys to steal two customer vehicles, police said.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case as detectives worked to identify the suspects and recover the vehicles.

The case adds to ongoing Delaware crime investigations involving stolen vehicles and property offenses across the region.

Stolen Vehicle Located Four Days Later

On Sept. 30, the Wilmington Police Department received information that one of the vehicles was near East Eighth Street and North Buttonwood Street.

Officers located the vehicle and arrested Bryant, who police said had the vehicle’s keys in his possession.

Wilmington officers contacted state police detectives, who responded and identified Bryant as the male suspect in the repair shop burglary, according to investigators.

Bryant was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 1 and charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, two counts of motor vehicle theft, second-degree conspiracy and criminal mischief under $1,000.

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $3,100 secured bond.

The charges are accusations, and Bryant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Police Still Looking for Second Suspect

Detectives have not announced an arrest of the woman believed to have participated in the burglary.

State police released surveillance images as investigators continued efforts to identify and locate the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Kerrigan at 302-365-8487. Tips can also be provided through Delaware Crime Stoppers.

The investigation remains active as police continue to examine the thefts, part of broader crime and police coverage across the region.