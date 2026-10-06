Deadly Weekend of Domestic Violence in Columbus Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured

Columbus police reported a string of domestic-related shootings and stabbings over the weekend, including a fatal stabbing, a deadly accidental shooting and multiple felony assault investigations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and several others wounded during a violent weekend of domestic-related incidents across Columbus, prompting police to urge victims and families to seek help before disputes turn deadly.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers responded to multiple domestic violence cases Saturday and Sunday involving shootings and stabbings.

“The Columbus Division of Police saw a number of Domestic Violence and domestic-related incidents this past weekend,” the department said.

Man Killed in Cleveland Avenue Stabbing

One of the weekend’s deadliest incidents unfolded shortly after midnight Sunday.

Officers were dispatched around 12:38 a.m. Oct. 4 to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Reynolds Avenue for a reported stabbing. They found Brandon Parsons suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Columbus Fire medics transported Parsons to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m.

Investigators developed information identifying 43-year-old Jacob Iams as a suspect and obtained a murder warrant, police said. Officers in Logan, Ohio, arrested Iams without incident at approximately 11:35 a.m. that same day.

The homicide remains under investigation.

The case is part of continuing Ohio crime and violent crime investigations across the state.

Woman Killed After Gun Discharges Inside Home

Less than an hour after the Cleveland Avenue stabbing call, officers responded to another deadly incident.

Police were called at 1:32 a.m. to a home in the 6100 block of Zumstein Drive, where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Marlena Donna Hicks, 60, was taken to a hospital but died at 2:33 a.m. William David Smith II, 38, was also hospitalized and was expected to survive.

“Preliminary evidence indicates that Mr. Smith was handling the firearm in an unsafe manner when the weapon discharged, resulting in the death of Ms. Hicks, who is a family member of his,” Columbus police said.

Smith was charged with reckless homicide and was expected to be taken to the Franklin County Jail following his release from the hospital.

Police Seek Woman in Domestic Shooting

Another investigation began Saturday morning after a gunshot victim walked into a Columbus-area hospital.

Officers were called at 7:47 a.m. after hospital staff treated and stabilized the victim. Police said the victim reported being shot by a domestic partner in the 3000 block of Amberfield Drive.

Investigators identified 27-year-old Siri Makeda Noami Carter as the suspect.

Police obtained a warrant charging Carter with felonious assault. Authorities were still seeking her when the department released its weekend summary.

Woman Charged Following Pierce Avenue Stabbing

Police also responded at 7:09 p.m. Saturday to the 1100 block of Pierce Avenue for another reported stabbing.

The victim told investigators that a domestic partner stabbed them during a verbal dispute, according to police.

Officers arrested Candice Talley, 49, and charged her with felonious assault.

The string of cases comes as law enforcement agencies continue confronting domestic violence incidents that can rapidly escalate from arguments into shootings, stabbings and homicides.

Columbus Police Urge Victims to Seek Help

Columbus police highlighted the weekend’s violence while directing victims and families to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

“If you or someone you know is suffering from Domestic Violence, call the Ohio Domestic Violence Network at 1-800-934-9840,” the department said.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigations can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. Information concerning the Amberfield Drive shooting can be provided to the Columbus Police Domestic Violence Unit at 614-645-7225.

The investigations remain ongoing, and charges are accusations unless and until proven in court.