Texas Man Sentenced to Federal Prison After Threatening to Kill President Trump and ICE Agents

Francisco Jesus Mena, 37, repeatedly posted violent threats against President Donald Trump and federal immigration officers, including statements about using firearms and seeking a sniper, according to federal prosecutors.

FORT WORTH, TX — A Texas man who repeatedly threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump and attack federal immigration officers on social media has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison.

Francisco Jesus Mena, 37, of Springtown, Texas, received the sentence Friday, October 9, after pleading guilty to one count of threatening a federal official.

U.S. Chief District Judge Reed O’Connor imposed the sentence in Fort Worth, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Federal prosecutors said Mena posted numerous violent messages between May 13 and May 25, 2025, targeting Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and others.

The threats included repeated statements about killing the president, engaging in gunfire with immigration agents and obtaining a sniper.

Threatened to kill Trump and attack immigration officers

According to court documents, Mena repeatedly posted variations of “KILL TRUMP” across several dates and social media platforms.

He also threatened federal immigration officers, claiming he would “respond with a gunfight” if ICE agents came to his residence.

In another message, Mena claimed he had previously stabbed an ICE agent and “would love to do this again.”

Prosecutors did not establish in the announcement whether Mena had actually attacked an immigration officer in the past.

The defendant also posted messages suggesting ICE personnel would be targeted next and encouraged violence against federal officers.

Prosecutors say man sought sniper and offered payment for violence

Federal authorities said Mena’s threatening statements extended beyond generalized expressions of anger.

According to prosecutors, he discussed paying or soliciting others to harm the president, claimed he did not need money to “take out Trump” and requested access to a sniper.

Some messages also contained threats targeting people based on race.

Mena posted that individuals with “blue eyes and white skin will get chopped,” according to the Justice Department.

The threats formed part of the federal criminal case that resulted in his guilty plea on June 9, 2025.

Federal authorities condemn online threats

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said the Justice Department takes threats against public officials and federal law enforcement personnel seriously.

“Threats against the President and federal officers are crimes that my office takes very seriously,” Raybould said.

“We will continue to prosecute individuals like the defendant who seek to intimidate, impede or retaliate against federal law enforcement for performing vital national security and immigration related duties.”

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said the sentence demonstrates that violent threats made online can result in significant prison time.

“This sentence makes clear that conveying violent online threats is a serious criminal offense with substantial consequences,” Rothrock said.

U.S. Secret Service Dallas Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christina Foley also emphasized the agency’s responsibility to investigate threats against the president.

“Threats against the President will not be tolerated,” Foley said.

Federal judge imposes 33-month sentence

Mena pleaded guilty in June 2025, admitting to the federal threatening-official charge.

The investigation involved federal authorities responsible for protecting the president and investigating threats against law enforcement.

Judge O’Connor sentenced Mena to 33 months in federal custody, equivalent to two years and nine months.

The Justice Department’s announcement did not specify additional terms of supervised release or financial penalties.

The sentencing concludes the principal criminal proceedings arising from Mena’s threats against Trump and federal immigration officers.