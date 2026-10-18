Families can enjoy candy, free bounce houses and decorated trunks at Riverwood Park, with trophies up for grabs.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Residents still have time to turn their cars into Halloween attractions for Monday’s Trunk or Treat at Riverwood Park Soccer Field in Toms River.

The township Recreation Department’s event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. October 19 at 201 Riverwood Drive. Families can expect candy, free bounce houses and food trucks.

“It’s not too late to decorate your trunk and a chance to win a trophy!” the township announced on Facebook.

Photo: toms river’s trunk or treat returns monday — and there’s still time to enter your car

Decorated cars compete for trophies

Residents entering a vehicle in the Halloween celebration can compete for first-, second- and third-place trophies, according to the event flyer.

The township described it as a “Fun-filled family event, free bounce houses and candy for all!”

To register a car as a participating trunk, call Colleen at 732-341-1000, extension 8415.

The rain date is Tuesday, October 20.