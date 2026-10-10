A late-night argument on Belair Road left two women wounded and a suspect facing felony charges

Baltimore, MD — Two young women were shot during a dispute on Belair Road in East Baltimore Wednesday night, with a 27-year-old man arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder following the violent confrontation.

Khalil Williams, 27, was taken into custody October 7 in connection with the shooting, which left women ages 20 and 22 suffering from gunshot injuries, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Both victims survived the shooting, and their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Photo: two women injured in east baltimore shooting, 27-year-old suspect arrested

Two women wounded during Belair Road dispute

The shooting occurred shortly before 9:31 p.m. in the 3100 block of Belair Road.

Officers patrolling nearby in the 3200 block encountered two injured women, including a 20-year-old who had suffered a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old who had been grazed by a bullet.

Emergency medical crews responded and transported the 20-year-old woman to an area hospital.

The 22-year-old initially declined medical treatment at the scene but was later taken to a hospital by a friend.

Investigators determined that the women had been involved in an altercation when the shooting occurred.

Police have not disclosed what sparked the dispute or whether either woman knew the accused gunman.

Suspect arrested the same night

Officers took a person of interest into custody at the scene shortly after discovering the injured women.

Detectives later arrested and charged Williams in connection with the shooting.

He was transported to Baltimore’s Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or what led detectives to identify Williams as the suspect.

The charges are allegations, and Williams is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Investigation follows double shooting in East Baltimore

The incident adds to ongoing concerns surrounding Baltimore crime, particularly shootings involving multiple victims.

The two women were among the latest victims of gun violence in Maryland, although both survived their injuries.

No additional arrests were announced in the department’s update.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Baltimore Police Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.