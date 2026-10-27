Two Women Shot in Southwest Baltimore, One Dead

A Saturday afternoon shooting on South Gilmore Street left one woman dead and another hospitalized, with police seeking information about the gunfire.

BALTIMORE, MD – One woman was killed and another wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Southwest Baltimore, prompting a homicide investigation as detectives seek information about the deadly gunfire. Both victims were rushed to hospitals after officers found them suffering from gunshot wounds on South Gilmore Street.

The shooting occurred October 24 at approximately 2:32 p.m. in the 300 block of South Gilmore Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Southwest District patrol officers responded to a report of gunfire and discovered two adult women with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the second woman is expected to survive. Police have not released either victim’s identity or announced an arrest in the information provided.

Two Women Found Shot on South Gilmore Street

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Southwest District officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Gilmore Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported both victims to area hospitals for treatment.

Despite medical intervention, one of the women died from her injuries.

The second victim survived the shooting and is expected to recover, according to the department’s preliminary report.

Investigators did not disclose the women’s ages, describe the extent of their injuries or specify where they were when the gunfire began.

The department also did not indicate whether the victims knew each other or whether they were together when the shooting occurred.

Baltimore Homicide Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting

The Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of the woman who was fatally wounded.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting and who was responsible.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect or announced any arrests.

The department’s initial statement also did not disclose a possible motive, describe any dispute preceding the shooting or identify whether more than one person fired a weapon.

Investigators have not specified how many shots were fired or whether additional people were present during the incident.

The shooting took place during the afternoon hours in Southwest Baltimore, leaving one family facing the death of a loved one and another victim recovering from gunshot wounds.

The department has not announced whether surveillance footage or other evidence has been recovered.

Police Ask Public for Information About Deadly Shooting

Baltimore homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the October 24 shooting to contact investigators at 410-396-2100.

Tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The department has not provided a suspect description or publicly identified anyone charged in connection with the incident.

Investigators are seeking information that could help establish what happened on South Gilmore Street and identify the person or people responsible.

The case remains an active homicide investigation as detectives examine the circumstances of the shooting.