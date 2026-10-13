Victim wounded in early-morning gunfire on Burlington City street

Police seek surveillance footage and witnesses following shooting on East Federal Street

Burlington City, NJ — An early-morning shooting on a Burlington City street left one person injured Sunday, prompting a police investigation and an appeal for security camera footage that could help identify those responsible.

The shooting occurred October 11 in the 100 block of East Federal Street, where officers responded to reports of gunfire, according to the City of Burlington Police Department.

Officers arriving at the scene located an injured victim and spoke with several witnesses.

The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital’s Trauma Center in Camden, where they were treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police find injured victim after reports of gunfire

Burlington City officers responded to East Federal Street during the early-morning hours after receiving reports that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, officers identified a victim and several people who witnessed the incident.

Emergency personnel transported the injured person to Cooper University Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities have not disclosed the victim’s age, identity or specific injuries.

Investigators also have not released details about what led to the gunfire or whether the victim was targeted.

The police department did not specify the exact time of the shooting.

Detectives search for surveillance and dashcam footage

Burlington City detectives are asking residents and motorists who were in the area of East Federal Street early Sunday to check their surveillance cameras and vehicle dashcams.

Investigators believe footage captured around the time of the shooting could provide useful information about the incident.

Anyone with information or video footage is urged to contact Detective Cameron Lung at 609-386-0200, extension 278, or by email at clung@burlingtoncitypd.org.

Police have not announced any arrests or released descriptions of potential suspects.

Investigation continues in Burlington County

The City of Burlington Police Department said additional information will be released when available and when doing so will not interfere with the investigation.

The department has not indicated whether additional victims or suspects were involved.

The incident adds to ongoing Burlington County coverage involving shootings and New Jersey crime.