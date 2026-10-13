Maryland woman busted for DUI after driving on wrong side of road for a mile

Deputy spots speeding Honda crossing center line on Nanticoke Road in Salisbury

Salisbury, MD — A Maryland woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a sheriff’s deputy spotted her speeding along Nanticoke Road and traveling on the wrong side of the roadway for approximately one mile late Friday night.

Wendy Morris was taken into custody October 9 after a traffic stop in Salisbury, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy first noticed a gray Honda Accord traveling at what authorities described as an extremely high rate of speed around 11:08 p.m.

The vehicle crossed the center line and continued traveling on the wrong side of the roadway for approximately one mile before the deputy conducted a traffic stop.

Deputy spots speeding car traveling against traffic

The incident began when a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy observed the Honda Accord speeding along Nanticoke Road.

As the deputy watched, the vehicle crossed over the center line and continued driving on the wrong side of the road.

The deputy stopped the car and identified Morris as the driver.

During the roadside investigation, the deputy reported observing several signs of possible alcohol impairment.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Morris had slurred speech, difficulty maintaining her balance and an odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Those observations led the deputy to arrest Morris on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Driver allegedly refuses alcohol test

Following her arrest, Morris refused to submit to an intoximeter test, according to investigators.

An intoximeter is a device used by law enforcement to measure alcohol concentration in a person’s breath.

Morris was transported to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for processing before being transferred to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

The department did not disclose her age, hometown or whether additional traffic charges were filed.

Authorities also did not report any crashes or injuries connected to the incident.

Sheriff’s Office releases details of DUI arrest

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Field Operations Bureau announced the arrest Monday, October 12.

The department’s release described the deputy’s observations during the traffic stop and the alleged signs of impairment that resulted in Morris being taken into custody.

Morris is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The arrest adds to ongoing Maryland crime coverage involving DUI arrests and traffic safety investigations across the state.