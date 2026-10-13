Police issue alert for three armed men following dc robbery

Police issue alert for three gun-carrying suspects following Monday robbery on 36th Street

Washington, DC — Three armed suspects dressed entirely in black are being sought following a robbery in Northeast DC on Monday, prompting police to warn residents not to approach the individuals.

The robbery was under investigation in the 100 block of 36th Street NE when the Metropolitan Police Department issued a public safety alert at 12:20 p.m. on October 12.

Officers from MPD’s Sixth District were investigating the incident and searching for three males reportedly armed with firearms.

Police issue lookout for three armed robbery suspects

According to the police alert, all three suspects were described as Black males with thin builds who were wearing all-black clothing.

Each was reported to be armed with a gun.

Authorities did not provide the suspects’ approximate ages, heights or other identifying characteristics.

The alert also did not disclose what property was stolen, whether anyone was injured or what circumstances led to the robbery.

Northeast DC residents warned not to approach suspects

MPD urged anyone who sees individuals matching the descriptions to avoid confronting them and call 911 immediately.

Residents with information about the robbery can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or submit a text tip to 50411.

No arrests were announced in the initial alert, and police have not released additional information about the suspects’ direction of travel.

The robbery adds to ongoing Washington DC crime investigations involving armed robberies and gun violence in Northeast DC.