Towed car dispute sparks arson at maryland apartment complex, two men charged

Investigators say one man set the shed ablaze at another man’s request following a vehicle towing dispute

Federalsburg, MD — A dispute over a vehicle towed from a Caroline County apartment complex allegedly led two men to plot an arson that sent flames through a maintenance shed, prompting a months-long investigation that ended with both suspects behind bars.

Clayton John Baynard III, 36, of Federalsburg, and Reuben Jerome Johnson Jr., 36, of New Castle, Delaware, have been arrested and charged in connection with the August 7 fire at Federal Manor Apartment Complex, located at 701 Routzahn Lane.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set following a dispute involving a vehicle that had been towed from the property.

Investigators allege that Baynard started the blaze at Johnson’s request.

Apartment complex shed set on fire after towing dispute

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on August 7, prompting the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding departments to respond to the apartment complex.

Approximately 25 firefighters arrived to battle the blaze, which involved a 12-by-12-foot maintenance shed used for storage and as a workshop.

Fire crews brought the flames under control within approximately 30 minutes.

Deputy State Fire Marshals examined the scene and determined that the fire had been deliberately started on the exterior of the structure.

The investigation eventually connected the blaze to a disagreement over a vehicle that had been removed from the apartment complex by a towing company.

Authorities allege that Johnson requested the fire and that Baynard carried it out.

Two suspects arrested weeks apart

Following the investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals obtained an arrest warrant for Baynard on August 28.

Maryland State Police troopers assigned to the Easton Barrack arrested him September 10.

Baynard was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property involving damage exceeding $1,000.

Investigators continued working on the case and obtained a warrant for Johnson on October 1.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree arson, conspiracy to commit second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property exceeding $1,000.

The arrests were announced Monday, October 12.

Both men held in separate Maryland jails

Baynard is being held at the Caroline County Detention Center, while Johnson is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Officials did not disclose the total amount of damage caused by the fire or whether any nearby apartments were affected.

No injuries were reported in the State Fire Marshal’s announcement.

Both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case adds to ongoing Maryland crime investigations involving arson and fire investigations across the state.