Wallingford lottery player hits big on 20X Cash scratch-off

The $20,000 Connecticut Lottery prize was tied to a ticket from Big Y World Class Market in North Haven

WALLINGFORD, CT – A Wallingford lottery player scored a $20,000 prize on a 20X Cash 10th Edition scratch-off tied to a Big Y World Class Market in North Haven, according to Connecticut Lottery winner records dated Friday.

The Connecticut Lottery lists the player’s residence as Wallingford and identifies the winning game as 20X Cash 10th Edition.

The prize totaled $20,000.

Big Y World Class Market #77 in North Haven is listed as the retailer associated with the winning ticket.

The available Lottery record does not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the win or specify when the ticket was purchased.

The Friday date reflects the date listed in the Connecticut Lottery winner record.

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