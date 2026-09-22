87-year-old Frederick man accused of killing roommate after allegedly admitting shooting to witness

Police found 63-year-old Michael Roy Bushnell dead inside a Franklin Street home after receiving information about the alleged admission

FREDERICK, MD – An 87-year-old Frederick man is charged with murder after police say he allegedly told a witness that he had shot his roommate, leading officers to a Franklin Street home where the 63-year-old victim was found dead Sunday.

Irwin Joseph Dickstein, 87, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the death of his roommate, Michael Roy Bushnell, according to the Frederick Police Department.

The investigation began Sunday when the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office notified city police that Dickstein had reportedly told a witness he shot his roommate.

Police said Dickstein also provided the location where the shooting allegedly occurred.

Frederick officers went to a residence in the unit block of Franklin Street to conduct a welfare check.

Officers found the residence unsecured and entered the home, where they discovered Bushnell dead inside.

Investigators identified Dickstein as the suspect and later found him at a separate location. He was taken into custody without incident.

Dickstein was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for an appearance before a District Court commissioner.

Police have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding Bushnell’s death, including a possible motive or what investigators believe preceded the shooting.

Investigators believe the death was an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information can contact Detective Stephen Radtke at 301-600-3321.

The charges against Dickstein are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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