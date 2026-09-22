Masked burglar caught on camera breaking into North Bethesda store before dawn

Montgomery County detectives are trying to identify a suspect captured on camera during the early-morning break-in

NORTH BETHESDA, MD – A masked burglar forced his way into a North Bethesda store before dawn, stole property and fled, leaving Montgomery County detectives searching for the suspect weeks after the break-in.

The commercial burglary occurred Aug. 30 at approximately 2:47 a.m. in the 4800 block of Boiling Brook Parkway, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Detectives said the suspect forced entry into the store and stole property before leaving the scene.

Police released surveillance images of the person they are seeking to identify.

The suspect was described as a Black male, possibly a teenager, wearing a black face mask and a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering reading Chasing Dreams.

Police said he was also wearing white sneakers, one orange glove and one black glove.

Investigators did not disclose what was stolen or provide an estimated value for the property.

Detectives with the department’s 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers or by calling 1-866-411-8477.

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