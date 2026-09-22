Wife thinks husband is joking after Rockville man hits $50K scratch-off prize

The Montgomery County winner matched eight words on a Deluxe Crossword ticket and plans to put the entire prize into savings

ROCKVILLE, MD – A Rockville man was home alone working through one of his favorite crossword scratch-offs when eight matching words revealed a $50,000 top-prize win that had him screaming before texting the news to his skeptical wife.

The Montgomery County man claimed the prize Friday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore after winning on a $5 Deluxe Crossword 10th Edition scratch-off.

The ticket gives players 20 letters to form complete words across two puzzles. The Rockville player found four black words in the first puzzle and four red words in the second, enough to capture the game’s $50,000 top prize.

After discovering the win at home, he contacted his wife to share the news. She initially thought he was joking before accompanying him to Baltimore to claim the prize.

The couple told the Maryland Lottery they plan to place the $50,000 into savings.

The winner, who works in the automotive industry, said he favors crossword and bingo scratch-offs because the games take time to complete and provide a challenge.

His winning ticket was sold at Wheaton Winery, 2211-B University Boulevard in Silver Spring.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the $50,000 top-prize ticket.

Deluxe Crossword 10th Edition debuted in September 2025. The Rockville player became the fifth person to claim one of the game’s $50,000 top prizes, with three more top prizes remaining unclaimed when the Lottery announced his win.

A new 11th edition of Deluxe Crossword was released Friday with eight $50,000 top prizes available at launch.

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