Teen shot on Alto Road in Northwest Baltimore and rushed to hospital

Police lights at scene of crime - File photo © Fernando Gregory | Dreamstime.com

The teen was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following the Saturday evening shooting

BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old man was shot on Alto Road in Northwest Baltimore Saturday evening, sending him to a hospital while detectives began searching for information about what led to the gunfire.

Northwest District officers responded to the 3300 block of Alto Road at approximately 6:42 p.m. following a report of a shooting.

Officers found the 18-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Baltimore Police.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with an injury described as non-life-threatening.

Police did not release information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No suspect description or possible motive was announced.

Northwest District detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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