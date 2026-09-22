Retired mechanic picks scratch-off at random and walks away with $100K prize

Ten matching words on one puzzle delivered the Maryland Lottery game’s top prize while the winner plans to put the money into savings

WINDSOR MILL, MD – A retired Windsor Mill diesel mechanic randomly picked a $10 crossword scratch-off and ended up uncovering 10 matching words worth a $100,000 top prize.

The Maryland Lottery winner purchased the $100,000 Crossword 9th Edition ticket at Columbia Fine Wine and Spirits, 10400 Shaker Drive in Columbia.

Rather than setting out to buy that specific game, the winner made a random selection that led him to the ticket.

When he played the scratch-off, puzzle No. 3 produced 10 matching words, delivering the game’s $100,000 top prize.

The retired mechanic still spends time working on and restoring antique cars for shows.

Despite the six-figure win, he does not have plans for a major purchase. He told the Maryland Lottery he intends to save the money.

Columbia Fine Wine and Spirits will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the $100,000 top-prize ticket.

The $100,000 Crossword 9th Edition launched in August 2025 with nine $100,000 top prizes. Following the Windsor Mill man’s win, one of those original top prizes remained unclaimed.

The Maryland Lottery launched the game’s 10th edition in August, with nine additional $100,000 top prizes available. None of those top prizes had been claimed when the Lottery announced the Windsor Mill winner.

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