44-year-old walks into Baltimore hospital after being shot on Round Road

Baltimore,Maryland police vehicles. City police cars outside Baltimore police headquaters - by Kevin Duke

Detectives traced the Saturday evening shooting to the 3200 block of Round Road in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 44-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday evening, and detectives later determined he had been shot on Round Road in the city’s Southern District.

Southern District officers responded to an area hospital at approximately 5:06 p.m. after receiving a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Officers found the 44-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Baltimore Police.

His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Round Road.

Police did not release information about what happened before the shooting or how the wounded man traveled to the hospital.

No suspect description or possible motive was announced.

Southern District detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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