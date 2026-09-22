32-year-old shot on Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore

Police vehicle at crime scene. Photo by Dreamstime

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after gunfire late Friday night

BALTIMORE, MD – A 32-year-old man was shot on Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore late Friday night, sending him to a hospital while detectives began investigating what led to the gunfire.

Northwest District officers responded to the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road at approximately 11:09 p.m. following a report of a shooting.

Officers found the 32-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Baltimore Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police did not provide information about what happened immediately before the shooting.

No suspect description or possible motive was announced.

Northwest District detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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