$100K Cash5 ticket delivers big win for Chaplin lottery player

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The Connecticut Lottery record lists a Chaplin player with a six-figure Cash5 win tied to the Willimantic retailer

CHAPLIN, CT – A Chaplin lottery player landed a $100,000 Cash5 prize on a ticket associated with Foodland in Willimantic, according to Connecticut Lottery winner records dated Friday.

The Connecticut Lottery lists the prize at $100,000 and identifies the winner’s residence as Chaplin.

Foodland in Willimantic is listed as the retailer associated with the winning Cash5 ticket.

The available winner record does not provide the player’s name or additional information about the win.

It also does not specify when the ticket was purchased. The Friday date reflects the date listed in the Connecticut Lottery winner record.

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