Man wanted in hate crime investigation after church light ripped down and smashed in Brooklyn

The NYPD says the unidentified individual tore a light fixture from a Summit Street church before throwing it into the street

BROOKLYN, NY – A man is wanted in a hate crime investigation after police say he ripped a light fixture from the front of a Brooklyn church and hurled it into the street, damaging the fixture before fleeing.

The incident happened Aug. 20 at approximately 9:35 p.m. at a church located at 125 Summit Street within the NYPD’s 76th Precinct.

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According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, an unidentified individual removed a light fixture from the front of the church.

The individual then threw the fixture into the street, damaging it, before leaving the area.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident as hate crime criminal mischief. The information released by the NYPD did not provide additional details about why the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

No arrest has been announced.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

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