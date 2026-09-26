Woman Followed Home From Newark Bus Stop, Punched Repeatedly Before Fighting Back

Newark police seek a man accused of following a woman home from a bus stop and repeatedly punching her outside her apartment early Friday.

Newark police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of following a woman to her Leslie Street apartment and attacking her early Friday morning.

NEWARK, N.J. — A woman walking home from a bus stop after finishing work was followed to her Newark apartment and repeatedly punched by a man who told her to stay quiet, according to police.

The attack happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Leslie Street, according to the Newark Department of Public Safety.

🚨ASSAULT INVESTIGATION: Newark Police are seeking help identifying a suspect who assaulted a woman on Sept. 18 around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Leslie Street.



​The victim was walking home from a bus stop when she noticed a man following her. Upon reaching her building, the… pic.twitter.com/ssvf0aTidL — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) September 26, 2026

Police said the woman noticed the man watching her and following her as she made her way home from the bus stop.

Police Say Man Followed Woman to Apartment

When the woman reached her apartment building, the man approached her from behind, authorities said.

Police said he began punching her repeatedly in the face and body while telling her to remain quiet.

The woman fought back and screamed during the attack. Her resistance apparently drew enough attention to cause the man to run from the area before police arrived.

Authorities did not disclose the extent of the woman’s injuries or say whether she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The assault remains under investigation as Newark police work to identify the man.

Police Release Description of Suspect

Investigators described the suspect as a Black male with locs who was wearing a black tank top and blue shorts at the time of the attack.

No arrest had been announced as police sought help from residents who may recognize him or have information about what happened.

The case adds to ongoing crime investigations across Newark in which police have turned to surveillance images, video and tips from the public to identify suspects.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. urged anyone with information to contact investigators.

Tips can be submitted through the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or through the department’s crime-tip resources.

Police said anonymous tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.