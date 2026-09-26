Dc dad’s errand-running son buys him two lottery tickets — both hit for $100k

The retired transit worker immediately recognized his favorite Pick 5 numbers when the evening results came in.

WASHINGTON, DC – A retired Washington man scored a $100,000 Maryland Lottery payday after his son picked up two identical Pick 5 tickets for him while running errands — and both tickets hit the game’s top prize.

The father and son claimed the money Wednesday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, according to the Maryland Lottery. The son told Lottery officials that every dollar belongs to his dad.

“My son was in the neighborhood while he was out running errands,” the retired Transit Authority employee said. “He mentioned that he’d be picking up some Lottery tickets, and told me he’d pick one up for me.”

Son Doubles Down on Dad’s Favorite Numbers

The son knew his father’s favorite Pick 5 combination — 15670 — and decided to buy two tickets using the exact same numbers.

“I’ll sometimes buy two tickets with the same numbers,” the son said. “It rarely pays off for me, but it has in the past.”

This time, the strategy paid off in a huge way.

Later that night, the father checked the evening results and immediately recognized the winning combination.

“I was amazed. I’ve won before, but never like this, never a top prize… and now I had two of them,” he said.

The family celebrated the double win that night.

Bowie 7-Eleven Sells Both Winning Tickets

The two winning Pick 5 tickets were purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9500 Ruby Lockhart Boulevard in Bowie.

Each ticket delivered a $50,000 top prize, bringing the father’s total winnings to $100,000.

The Prince George’s County retailer will receive a combined $1,000 bonus — $500 for each winning ticket.

The unusual double-ticket strategy has paid off for other Maryland players as well. Shore News Network recently reported on a Bowie woman who also bought two identical Pick 5 tickets and won $100,000.

The father did not publicly detail how he plans to spend the money.