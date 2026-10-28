Wrong-way driver busted for dwi in new rochelle, cops find loaded gun during arrest

A 43-year-old New Rochelle man faces drunk driving and felony weapons charges after police stopped him traveling the wrong way on a city street.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – A wrong-way driver caught the attention of a New Rochelle police officer during an early-morning patrol Sunday, leading to a drunk driving arrest and the discovery of an illegally possessed loaded handgun, according to police. The driver, identified as 43-year-old Jamell Green of New Rochelle, now faces multiple charges, including a violent felony weapons offense.

The incident occurred October 25 at approximately 4 a.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle traveling against traffic on Division Street. Police initiated a traffic stop and determined during the investigation that Green was operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

Green was arrested without incident, but the encounter did not end there. During a search conducted following the arrest, the officer discovered a loaded firearm in Green’s possession, resulting in additional felony and misdemeanor gun charges.

Wrong-Way Driving Leads to Early-Morning DWI Arrest

According to the New Rochelle Police Department, the officer was conducting patrol duties around 4 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle was observed traveling the wrong way on Division Street.

The officer stopped the vehicle and began investigating the driver.

Police said the investigation established that Green was operating the vehicle while intoxicated. The 43-year-old New Rochelle resident was taken into custody without incident.

The department did not release Green’s reported blood alcohol concentration or provide details about any field sobriety testing conducted during the stop.

No collision or injuries were reported in the police announcement.

Loaded Handgun Discovered During Search

Following the DWI arrest, officers conducted a search incident to arrest and discovered a loaded firearm in Green’s possession, according to the department.

Police described the handgun as illegally possessed.

The discovery led to additional charges under New York’s Penal Law, including criminal possession of a loaded firearm in the second degree, a Class C violent felony.

Green was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

The department did not identify the firearm’s make, model or caliber. It also did not specify how many rounds of ammunition were recovered.

New Rochelle Man Faces Five Criminal and Traffic Charges

Police identified the defendant as Jamell Green, 43, of New Rochelle.

He faces the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated, under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law 1192(3), an unclassified misdemeanor.

Operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of .08% or higher, under Vehicle and Traffic Law 1192(2), an unclassified misdemeanor.

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, under Penal Law 265.01, a Class A misdemeanor.

Criminal possession of a firearm, under Penal Law 265.01-b, a Class E felony.

Criminal possession of a loaded firearm in the second degree, under Penal Law 265.03, a Class C violent felony.

The department’s announcement did not provide a court appearance date or indicate whether bail had been set.

The charges are allegations, and Green is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case began with an officer observing a traffic violation and escalated into a felony weapons arrest after the discovery of the loaded handgun.