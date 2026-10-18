14-Year-Old E-Bike Rider Airlifted After Route 40 Crash in Hamilton Township

A Mays Landing girl suffered serious injuries Friday evening when her e-bike collided with a minivan near Walmart Drive, police said.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — A 14-year-old girl riding an e-bike was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital after a collision with a minivan on Route 40 near Walmart Drive on Friday, October 16.

The Mays Landing teenager was riding along the eastbound shoulder before entering the travel lane and colliding with an eastbound 2008 Chrysler Town and Country, according to the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

Police responded at approximately 5:50 p.m. The Chrysler was driven by Brian Portnoy, 65, of Egg Harbor Township.

Rescue squad takes injured girl to helicopter landing site

The Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad transported the teenager to the nearby Hamilton Mall parking lot. A New Jersey State Police medevac helicopter then flew her to Atlantic City Medical Center’s City Division with serious injuries, police said.

Volunteer firefighters from Cologne, Laureldale and Mays Landing also assisted at the scene.

“No traffic summonses have been issued, and the crash remains under investigation,” police said.