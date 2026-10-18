Silver Spring Woman, 72, Killed While Crossing Randolph Road

Montgomery County detectives are investigating the collision near Locksley Lane that killed Enyish Sergawie Asemahegne.

SILVER SPRING, MD — A 72-year-old Silver Spring woman was struck and killed while crossing Randolph Road near Locksley Lane Wednesday morning, police said.

Enyish Sergawie Asemahegne suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. An off-duty Montgomery County police officer came upon the collision around 7:04 a.m. October 14, and responding officers and fire-rescue personnel found her injured in the roadway.

Investigators determined that Asemahegne was crossing from the Locksley Lane area, traveling across the westbound and eastbound lanes, when an eastbound maroon 2005 Toyota Sienna struck her.

Driver stays at scene as detectives investigate

The driver remained and cooperated with detectives. Police reported no signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The Montgomery County Department of Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Authorities said the investigation could take several weeks or months to complete.