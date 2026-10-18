School Bus and Ambulance Collide in Lakewood

Police reported minor injuries after the vehicles crashed on Lanes Mill Road near Joe Parker Road.

LAKEWOOD, NJ — A school bus and an ambulance collided on Lanes Mill Road near Joe Parker Road in Lakewood, leaving people with minor injuries, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m., according to the Lakewood Police Department. Those needing medical attention were transported to area hospitals.

Police did not specify how many people were injured, whether children were aboard the school bus or whether the ambulance was carrying a patient.

Officers investigate collision

The department has not released details about what caused the crash.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” police said.