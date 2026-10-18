Staten Island Warehouse Fire Draws More Than 200 FDNY Responders

One firefighter suffered minor injuries as crews battled a four-alarm fire on Hylan Boulevard Saturday evening.

STATEN ISLAND, NY — Heavy fire engulfed a vacant warehouse on Hylan Boulevard Saturday evening, forcing FDNY crews into a defensive operation and drawing more than 200 fire and EMS personnel.

Firefighters responded to 6581 Hylan Boulevard on Staten Island just before 5:45 p.m. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to the department’s account.

“Upon arrival, units encountered heavy fire throughout the building and immediately went into a defensive operation,” Chief of Fire Operations Kevin Woods said.

Crews use tower ladders to battle flames

The response grew to a fourth-alarm assignment as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

“We set up multiple large-caliber stream tower ladders and handlines,” Woods said.

Crews brought the fire under control around 8:30 p.m., nearly three hours after the initial response. FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause.