Pleasant plains volunteers practice car fire response at brick training academy

Toms River firefighters worked on hose handling and vehicle fire suppression during a nighttime training session.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Pleasant Plains volunteer firefighters took their training to Brick Township, practicing how to attack vehicle fires using the fire academy’s car fire prop.

The Toms River department’s members worked on hose line operations and coordinating their response in a controlled setting, according to the Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews practice before the next emergency

Photos by pleasant plains fire dept.

The session at the Brick Township Fire Training Academy gave volunteers hands-on experience with vehicle fire suppression while working together as a crew.

“Training like this allows our members to sharpen their skills and stay prepared for emergencies,” the department wrote.