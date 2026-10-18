Cyclist Stabbed in Torso on East 98th Street as Attacker Flees, NYPD Says

Police are seeking an unidentified person who attacked a 36-year-old man riding his bicycle Monday night in Manhattan.

NEW YORK, NY — A 36-year-old man riding his bicycle on East 98th Street was stabbed in the torso Monday night by an attacker who then fled on foot, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

The assault happened around 8 p.m. October 12 in front of 138 East 98th Street in Manhattan, within the 23rd Precinct.

Police said the unidentified person stabbed the cyclist once on the right side of his torso with an unknown sharp object, then ran east along East 98th Street.

The NYPD notice did not provide the victim’s condition or describe what preceded the attack.

Detectives ask public for tips

Anyone with information can call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website or on X at @NYPDTips.