Man Struck and Robbed Outside Bear 7-Eleven; Two Suspects Flee in White Sedan

Delaware State Police are seeking tips after a Friday afternoon robbery left a customer with minor injuries on Pulaski Highway.

BEAR, DE — A man approaching the front doors of a 7-Eleven in Bear was grabbed, struck and robbed Friday afternoon before two suspects escaped in a white sedan, police said.

Troopers responded to the store at 1700 Pulaski Highway around 5:30 p.m. October 16, according to Delaware State Police.

A woman grabbed the victim’s arm and demanded his belongings, investigators said. A man then got out of a vehicle, approached the victim and struck him before taking his property.

Both suspects fled in the sedan. The victim suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Detectives seek witnesses to the robbery

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit is handling the case. Police described the suspects as a Black woman and a Black man but provided no further identifying details.

Anyone with information should contact Detective J. Dempsey at 302-365-8472. Tips can also be sent through the state police Facebook page or submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.