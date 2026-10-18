Gunfire Strikes Occupied Lincoln Home and Parked Vehicle; Two Suspects Sought

No one was injured when multiple shots hit a home and an unoccupied vehicle on Cedar Drive Wednesday night.

LINCOLN, DE — Two suspects fired multiple shots that struck an occupied home and an unoccupied vehicle in Lincoln late Wednesday, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers responded to the 200 block of Cedar Drive around 10:50 p.m. October 14 after receiving a report of gunfire. No one was injured.

Police released a surveillance image showing the two unidentified suspects as detectives continued investigating the shooting.

Detectives ask witnesses to come forward

The Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is handling the case. Anyone with information should contact Detective L. Coleman at 302-752-3813.

Tips can also be sent privately to the state police Facebook page or submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.