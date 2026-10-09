17-Year-Old Gunned Down in Broad Daylight on DC Street, Killer Still at Large

Joshua Carter, 17, was shot before noon. Now police want answers.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 17-year-old boy was gunned down on a Southeast DC street in broad daylight Tuesday, leaving police searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward for information that could crack the homicide case.

Joshua Carter, a Southeast DC resident, was found unconscious and not breathing after gunfire erupted in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast. Emergency crews rushed the teenager to a hospital, but he died despite efforts to save his life.

The deadly shooting unfolded around 11:36 a.m. on October 6, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Detectives have not announced any arrests or publicly identified a suspect in the killing.

Key Points

Joshua Carter, 17, was fatally shot Tuesday morning on Minnesota Avenue in Southeast DC.

Police found the teenager unconscious and not breathing before he was rushed to a hospital.

A $25,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the homicide.

Teen found dying after gunfire erupts on Minnesota Avenue

Metropolitan Police Department Sixth District officers responded to the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast shortly before noon Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers discovered Carter suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The teenager was unconscious and not breathing, prompting an emergency medical response.

DC Fire and EMS personnel transported Carter to a local hospital, where medical teams attempted lifesaving measures. Despite those efforts, the 17-year-old was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as Joshua Carter, a resident of Southeast DC, in their Wednesday homicide announcement.

Investigators have not revealed what led to the gunfire, whether Carter was specifically targeted or how many shots were fired.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was included in the department’s initial homicide announcement.

Police put $25,000 reward on the table in hunt for killer

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help identify whoever was responsible for Carter’s death.

Under the department’s homicide reward program, a reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Police are advising anyone with knowledge of the incident not to take action themselves but to contact investigators directly.

The killing remains under investigation as detectives work to determine what happened along Minnesota Avenue Tuesday morning.