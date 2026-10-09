Virginia woman stays up past bedtime, hits $538k lottery jackpot

She was ready to call it a night when a Virginia Lottery game delivered a life-changing win.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA – A Virginia woman who knew she should be getting some sleep ended up having a night she’ll never forget after hitting a $538,876 lottery jackpot while playing an online game around midnight.

The Albemarle County resident was playing the Virginia Lottery’s Bucks Triple Play game when she caught herself thinking, “I’ve got to get to sleep!” Instead of calling it a night, she continued playing and landed a jackpot worth more than half a million dollars.

The win was so unexpected that she questioned whether it had actually happened when she woke up the following morning. The woman, who chose to keep her identity private, shared her disbelief with Virginia Lottery officials after claiming her prize.

Virginia lottery winner wakes up wondering if $538K jackpot was a dream

“I was kind of in shock,” the woman told Virginia Lottery officials while describing the moment she realized she had won.

The excitement apparently followed her into the next morning, when she found herself questioning whether the life-changing jackpot had been real.

“Did I dream it?” she recalled wondering.

But the $538,876 prize was no dream, and the Albemarle County resident already has plans for what she’ll do with the money.

Rather than rushing into major purchases, she intends to save and invest her winnings while setting aside a portion to help care for her family.

The winner elected to remain anonymous, an option available to Virginia Lottery prize winners under state law. Her name and other identifying information were not publicly disclosed.

Midnight jackpot brings big payday through Virginia Lottery online game

The winning ticket came from Bucks Triple Play, one of dozens of online instant games available through the Virginia Lottery’s website and mobile app.

The game features three separate games with varying odds, giving players multiple ways to win. Virginia residents can also purchase tickets for games including Powerball, Mega Millions, Millionaire for Life, Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Cash 5 with EZ Match online.

Online lottery players must be at least 18 years old and physically located in Virginia when purchasing tickets.

The jackpot comes as Virginia Lottery officials report another major year of financial support for public education across the state.

During fiscal year 2026, the Lottery generated more than $914 million for K-12 education, representing approximately 10% of Virginia’s total public school budget.

Albemarle County, where the jackpot winner lives, received more than $4.5 million in Lottery funding for K-12 education during the last fiscal year.

For the local winner, however, the most memorable part of the experience may be the decision to stay awake just a little longer.