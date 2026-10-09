Police release surveillance images as a confrontation on First Street turns violent during the evening rush.

WASHINGTON, DC – A street dispute in Northeast DC erupted into gunfire during the evening rush Monday, leaving a man wounded and police searching for two people captured on surveillance cameras near the shooting scene.

The shooting occurred around 5:11 p.m. October 5 in the 1100 block of First Street Northeast, where responding Metropolitan Police Department officers found an adult man suffering from a graze wound. Emergency medical personnel treated the victim at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim and several other individuals were involved in a dispute before shots rang out. Two people police want to identify fled before officers arrived, but nearby surveillance cameras captured images that detectives hope will help identify them.

Police release images of two people following Northeast DC shooting

According to police, investigators are seeking the public’s help identifying two people seen in surveillance footage connected to the First Street shooting.

Photo: two caught on camera after northeast dc shooting leaves man wounded in street dispute

The confrontation unfolded shortly after 5 p.m., when a dispute involving multiple individuals escalated into gunfire. Police have not disclosed what triggered the disagreement or whether the victim knew the people involved.

The man suffered a graze wound and received treatment from emergency medical personnel at the scene. Authorities did not report that he required hospitalization.

Both persons of interest left the area before responding officers arrived. Police have not released their identities or announced arrests in connection with the shooting.

Detectives have also not disclosed whether a firearm was recovered or how many shots were fired.

DC police offer up to $10K reward for violent crime tips

Police are asking anyone who recognizes either person in the released photographs to contact investigators.

Police specifically advise anyone with information not to approach or confront the individuals. Instead, tips should be directed to detectives at 202-727-9099 or submitted by text to 50411.

The department offers rewards of up to $10K for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for violent crimes in the District.

Detectives continue working to identify the individuals seen on camera and determine the circumstances surrounding the First Street shooting. Police have not announced charges against either person of interest.