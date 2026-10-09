Two women shot during baltimore street fight, person of interest taken into custody

A confrontation on Belair Road erupted into gunfire Wednesday night, leaving two young women wounded.

BALTIMORE, MD – A late-night altercation on a Baltimore street ended with two young women suffering gunshot injuries and a person of interest in police custody Wednesday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The shooting unfolded around 9:31 p.m. in the 3200 block of Belair Road, where Eastern District patrol officers encountered a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old woman who had been grazed by gunfire.

Both women ultimately went to a hospital, although only one was transported by emergency medical personnel. Detectives took a person of interest into custody at the scene as investigators began piecing together what sparked the violence.

Baltimore street confrontation ends with two women wounded

According to the department’s October 8 shooting advisory, officers were in the 3200 block of Belair Road when they encountered the two injured women Wednesday evening.

Medics responded and transported the 20-year-old victim to an area hospital. The 22-year-old woman declined medical treatment at the scene but was later taken to a hospital by a friend.

Investigators determined during their preliminary investigation that both women had been involved in an altercation when the shooting occurred.

Police have not disclosed what started the confrontation, whether the women knew the person taken into custody or how many shots were fired.

The department also did not provide updated medical conditions for either victim in its Thursday morning announcement.

Person of interest detained as shooting investigation continues

Eastern District detectives took a person of interest into custody at the scene, marking an early development in the investigation into the Belair Road shooting.

Police have not released that person’s identity or announced criminal charges in connection with the incident. The department also did not say whether a firearm was recovered.

The shooting remains under investigation by the department’s Eastern District, which is responsible for policing several East Baltimore neighborhoods.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the circumstances surrounding the altercation to contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

The investigation continues as detectives work to establish what happened during the confrontation that left both women wounded.

Baltimore police are investigating an October 7 shooting on Belair Road that wounded two women, ages 20 and 22, during an altercation. A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.