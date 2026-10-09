Pennsylvania Fire Department Social Club Sells $350K Lottery Jackpot Ticket

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One Cash 5 ticket sold in Westmoreland County matched every number in Tuesday’s drawing, delivering a six-figure payday.

PENN TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Westmoreland County volunteer fire department social club has hit the jackpot, turning a Cash 5 with Quick Cash purchase into a $350,000 prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Level Green Volunteer Fire Department Social Club, located at 536 State Route 130 in Penn Township. It matched all five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Wednesday announcement.

The winning numbers for October 6 were 6, 21, 27, 29 and 38. The ticket captured the $350K jackpot before applicable tax withholding, while the volunteer fire department’s social club will receive a $500 retailer bonus for selling it.

Westmoreland County fire department club lands jackpot sale

The six-figure ticket puts a local volunteer fire department social club at the center of one of the week’s notable Pennsylvania lottery wins.

While the jackpot goes to the holder of the winning ticket, the Level Green Volunteer Fire Department Social Club also benefits from the sale through the Lottery’s retailer incentive program.

The $500 bonus is awarded separately from the jackpot prize, giving the Penn Township establishment an additional financial boost.

The Pennsylvania Lottery’s official game guide explains that Cash 5 with Quick Cash players select five numbers from 1 through 43 or use a randomly generated Quick Pick. Each $2 play also includes a separate Quick Cash game offering instant prizes.

Tuesday’s drawing produced thousands of additional winners across Pennsylvania. Lottery officials reported that more than 8,800 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes.

Check your tickets as $350K jackpot awaits validation

The Pennsylvania Lottery confirms jackpot winners only after tickets are presented, claimed and officially validated.

Anyone holding the winning Cash 5 ticket has one year from the October 6 drawing date to claim the jackpot. Quick Cash prizes have a separate deadline of one year from the date the ticket was purchased.

Players can find their nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office for instructions about claiming major prizes or call 1-800-692-7481.

Lottery officials also encourage players to check every ticket carefully, since thousands of other tickets from Tuesday’s drawing won smaller prizes that can be claimed through participating retailers.

The jackpot-winning ticket’s sale makes the Level Green Volunteer Fire Department Social Club the latest Pennsylvania retailer connected to a major lottery payout.