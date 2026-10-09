Dc girl, 14, busted after mob of juveniles surrounds, beats and robs woman on street

Two women attacked in Northwest DC as a violent robbery unfolds near 8th and Q Streets.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after a group of juveniles allegedly surrounded a woman on a Northwest DC street, assaulted her and stole her belongings before attacking a second woman who tried to intervene, police announced Wednesday.

The violent encounter unfolded Tuesday around 9 p.m. near 8th and Q Streets Northwest, where Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a robbery. Investigators say the first victim, an adult woman, was surrounded by several juveniles who began assaulting her while taking her property during a struggle.

Another woman stepped in to help but became a victim herself when the group allegedly turned on her and assaulted her, according to police. The juveniles then fled on foot, leaving the first woman injured and prompting a search of the surrounding streets.

Woman tries to help robbery victim, gets attacked herself

The incident began when a group of juveniles confronted an adult woman near the intersection of 8th and Q Streets Northwest shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the group surrounded the woman and began physically assaulting her while taking her property during a struggle.

As the confrontation unfolded, a second adult woman attempted to intervene. Rather than ending the attack, her involvement led to another assault, with police reporting that the suspects attacked her as well.

The group subsequently ran from the area before responding officers could apprehend them at the scene.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded and treated the first victim for injuries described as non-life-threatening. Police did not disclose the extent of her injuries or whether the second victim required medical treatment.

DC police arrest 14-year-old girl after searching nearby streets

Third District officers responding to the robbery began canvassing the surrounding area for those involved.

During that search, officers located and arrested a 14-year-old girl from Northeast DC in connection with the incident.

The teenager was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence) and Simple Assault, according to the department’s October 7 announcement.

Police have not identified the juvenile because of her age. Authorities also have not disclosed how many other juveniles allegedly participated in the attack or whether additional arrests are expected.

The investigation remains active, and the charges against the 14-year-old are allegations that have not been proven in court.

Police seek information about Northwest DC robbery

Detectives are continuing to investigate the attack, including the involvement of other individuals who fled after the confrontation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to the department’s tip line at 50411.

Police are advising residents not to approach anyone believed to have been involved in the incident.

The department offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in violent crime cases, although no specific reward was announced exclusively for this robbery.

The arrest comes after a confrontation in which two women were allegedly assaulted, including one who was trying to help the initial victim.