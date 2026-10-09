Columbus Man Scores 8,000 Times His Lottery Bet in Massive KENO Win

Seven winning numbers and a 4X multiplier deliver a massive Ohio Lottery payout.

COLUMBUS, OH – A Columbus man turned a $10 lottery wager into an $80,000 windfall after all seven of his selected KENO numbers hit and a lucky multiplier quadrupled his prize, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased September 23 at West Broad Shell, located at 2805 West Broad Street in Columbus. The player selected seven numbers and added the game’s BOOSTER feature, a decision that dramatically increased his payout when the drawing delivered a 4X multiplier.

His seven winning numbers were 42, 52, 62, 71, 73, 75 and 77. With the BOOSTER multiplying his original $20,000 prize fourfold, the Columbus resident walked away with an $80K win from a single $10 wager.

Seven lucky numbers turn small Columbus lottery bet into major win

The Ohio Lottery announced the win October 6, highlighting a KENO ticket that delivered a return of 8,000 times the player’s original $10 wager.

The player had chosen a seven-spot KENO ticket, meaning he selected seven numbers from the game’s pool of 80. During the September 23 drawing, each of those seven numbers appeared among the 20 numbers drawn.

The complete winning numbers were 4, 6, 10, 15, 22, 23, 32, 37, 38, 42, 51, 52, 53, 58, 62, 67, 71, 73, 75 and 77.

Matching all seven numbers produced a $20,000 prize before the BOOSTER feature kicked in.

Because the player added the multiplier option and the drawing produced a 4X BOOSTER, the payout jumped to $80,000.

The lottery did not disclose what the winner plans to do with his money.

West Broad Street lottery ticket delivers $80K surprise

The winning ticket came from West Broad Shell, a Columbus retailer along West Broad Street.

KENO differs from traditional daily lottery games because drawings are held every few minutes, giving players repeated opportunities to match their selected numbers.

Players can choose between one and 10 numbers from a pool of 80, with drawings available on television monitors at more than 1,400 participating KENO establishments across Ohio.

Results are also accessible through the Ohio Lottery mobile app.

The game’s optional BOOSTER feature can multiply qualifying prizes, as demonstrated by the Columbus player’s fourfold increase.