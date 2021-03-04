Four young children ‘stolen’ along with mom’s car after she left them inside to get takeout

SYRACUSE, NY – A Syracuse mom has been reunited with her children after they were stolen, along with the running car they were left unattended in was also stolen.

Syracuse Police say that on Tuesday at around 6:24 P.M., Officers responded to the 2700 block of Erie Blvd E. for a stolen vehicle complaint.

“Upon arrival, officers met with two, 32-year-old female victims, who reported that the car they were both traveling in was just stolen,” The Syracuse Police Department said in a statement. “Both of the victims also reported that the car contained their children, ages 6,5,2 & 6 months old.”

Police said the victims reported that they parked their car in front of a restaurant and went inside to get their food.

“While the adults were inside, the suspect, later identified as Aaliah Kimbrough, 28, entered the unsecured, running vehicle and drove away with the kids still inside,” police said. “Shortly after the theft, Officers K. Dorn and M. Garcia observed the stolen vehicle near Erie Blvd E. and Thompson Rd. and were able to stop the car. The suspect was apprehended, and the children were secured.”

In the end, Kimbrough was arrested and charged with: Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, 4 counts of Unlawful Imprisonment, 4 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Kimbrough was lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center,.

The children were returned to their families unharmed.

“The Syracuse Police Department reminds residents to always secure your vehicle when in public or in your driveway. This includes shutting the car off and removing the keys,” the department said.

The department did not say it, but it’s also probably not a good idea to leave your children running in the car unattended in Syracuse either.

